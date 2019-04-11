Nipsey Hussle’s Children Share Heartwarming Words At His Celebration Of Life Service

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life Service arrived on Thursday (April 11) as family, friends and fans alike witnessed in both heartbreak and awe.
After the house of over 20,000 guests descended upon Los Angeles' Staples Center, the service commenced with an opening from singers Marsha Ambrosius and Anthony Hamilton and speaker Louis Farrakhan.
Soon after, Nipsey's longtime partner, Lauren London, and sister, Samantha Smith, made their way to the stage with the kids, while coordinated in hues of white and blue. The ladies were joined by children Emani Asghedom, Kross Asghedom, Kameron Carter and Nipsey's nephew.
Kameron began his speech with his recollection of a dream he had of Nipsey, whom he looked up to as a secondary father figure.
"On the night of April 2nd, I had a dream," he said. "I was in a paradise [laughs and smiles], and I was praying in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, 'What up, killa,' because that's my nickname to him. I turned around and I yelled his name, and I gave him a hug. Shortly, he was gone but it was still cool, I guess."
The 9-year-old then proceeded to detail what happened after his dream, while encouraging attendees to pay "respect" to the late Nipsey.
"I told my mom [Lauren] about the dream," he ended. "After I told her, I was thinking about it, and realized that Ermias told me what Heaven was like. He told me, 'It was paradise.' And in the mornings, Ermias would say, 'Respect.' So on the count of three, I want everybody to yell, "Respect."
After the crowd yielded to the requests of Kameron, he finished off by saying, "In memory of Ermias Asghedom, August 15, 1985, to 2019, March 31."
While the ladies encouraged Nipsey's daughter and oldest child, Emani, to speak, the heartbroken Emani declined. Lauren then told guests, "Give the kids some love, they're a little nervous."
BET continues to celebrate the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle.
