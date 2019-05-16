Rihanna Just Unleashed The Wrath On Alabama Senators And Governor Over Abortion Ban

That Rihanna reign just won't let up. #RihForWomenRights! The Barbadian bad gal may be quiet on the music front these days, but the outspoken, Bajan queen is still letting her voice be heard when it comes to political and social injustices. Earlier today (May 16), the singer took a break from her most recent Fenty beauty promos to issue a PSA on women's rights instead. Via her social media , Rihanna called out the senators and governor of Alabama, in light of their latest abortion bill. "Take a look. These are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America," the Roc Nation artist started, displaying an all-white, all-male collage featuring 25 of the 35 total members of the Alabama State Senate. "Governor Kay Ivey...SHAME ON YOU!!!!" Rihanna finished, shedding special attention on the the 74-year-old, woman governor, who officially signed off on the bill that was passed 25-6 late Tuesday night.

Under the state's most recent law, which will take effect in the next six moths, all terminations on pregnancies which do not directly endanger a woman's life will be deemed illegal. Any doctor who performs an abortion in the state of Alabama, for any other reason other than the mother's health being at risk, could face up to 99 years in prison. No exceptions for rapes or incest are mentioned in the bill, making abortions a near-total ban in Alabama.



On Wednesday (May 15), Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill to make abortion a felony in Alabama, and released a full statement behind her decision. Ivey tweeted part of the statement out onto her Twitter, along with a photo of her signing the bill.



"Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God."