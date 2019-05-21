Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Has Been Indicted By A Grand Jury And Could Get Life In Prison

Eric Holder, the man accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle, has been spending over a month behind bars awaiting trial and now, he’s reportedly been indicted on additional charges by a Grand Jury on Tuesday (May 21).

According to TMZ, the 29-year-old faces two counts of assault with a firearm against victims who did not die. It isn’t clear why the District Attorney decided to go to the Grand Jury but it likely has to do with skipping the preliminary hearing where a judge has to locate probable cause of a crime for the defendant to stand trial.

Holder had already faced four initial charges tied to Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killing, including murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The latest news comes just hours after it was reported that Eric Holder allegedly pistol-whipped a man shortly before Nipsey’s death. That alleged incident targeted Holder’s neighbor who accused him of selling laced marijuana. The L.A. County D.A.’s Office claims Holder lived in the same building as the man and states they used to hang out and smoke together.

Holder is believed to have went to apartment of the unidentified man and accused him of selling him laced weed. That conversation allegedly moved into the hallway and Holder was detailed as “breathing very heavily and appeared very excited and very agitated.” The conversation ended when Holder hit the man in the back of the head.

The man says he was knocked to the ground but was able to see the firearm. He described the weapon as being a “big silver gun” and “semi-automatic.”