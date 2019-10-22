White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee, police officers arrested a man named Tupac Amaru Shakur on Saturday, October 19, but this isn’t part of some “Pac is still alive” conspiracy theory: the man, accused of threatening cops with a knife, isn’t the late West Coast rapper, but a 40-year-old white man who has the same name.

Shakur was apprehended in Johnson City after allegedly threatening police officers with a knife. TMZ reports that Shakur, who had a warrant issued for his arrest from the Carter County Sheriff’s Department on unspecified charges according to a press release, resisted cops with a blade when they attempted to detain him.

According to the Johnson City Police Department, Shakur was found with a syringe and baggies of meth. He was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of meth and possessing unlawful drug paraphernalia.

At 40 years old, the Tennessee man would have been born in 1979, making him just eight years younger than the rap icon with whom he shares a name.

It’s unclear whether the man changed his name to match the Death Row artist’s full name, or if he happened to be named Tupac Amaru Shakur at birth.

Shakur is currently being held on a $18,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. Complex reports he was arraigned on Monday, October 21.