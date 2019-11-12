Trina Claims She Was Trying To Help The Woman At Walmart Who Called Her The N-Word

Trina went viral this week after video footage showed her in a heated confrontation at a Florida Walmart with a white woman who called her the N-word.

Joining TMZ Live, the Miami rapper said she was trying to help the stranger who she saw openly crying in the store.

"I didn't bump into her in the store... this lady was way across in the kids section, just shopping with clothes, and she was just crying," Trina recalled during an interview with the celebrity news outlet. "And I just looked over and was like, 'Oh, hi. Are you okay?' And she looked up like a demon—demonic, very evil, satanic witch. And she was like, 'Get away from me, you n****r, b***h.'"

Trina walked away but said friend spotted the woman at check out and the argument ensued.

"As I got to the register, my friend said, 'You owe my friend an apology.' And that's when she just looked around acting belligerent," she revealed. "I said, 'Say it again. You called me a n****r, and I am a n****r—one that will whoop your ass.'"

As for anyone else brave enough to cross the self-proclaimed “Baddest B***h,” you might want to avoid any offensive talk when you’re around her.

"This is not the 1800s. This is not the slavery days," she said, in conclusion. "I live in that area, in a very nice area... I don't do racial slurs... this is not gonna happen. We're not slaves, and you're gonna get your ass whooped.”