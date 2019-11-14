Kodak Black’s Reps Say The Rapper Was Drugged, Involved In Fight Behind Bars

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 20: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the 'Dying to Live' tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Kodak Black’s Reps Say The Rapper Was Drugged, Involved In Fight Behind Bars

A security guard was reportedly injured during the scuffle.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Kodak Black was reportedly set up and possibly drugged after getting into a prison fight, according to members of the Florida rapper’s camp.

TMZ claims sources close to Kodak believe that he was involved in a brawl last month that led to a guard being injured. They claim someone slipped a drug into Black’s drink, which set him off.

The sources says there’s surveillance footage showing Kodak drinking a cup of coffee around 20 minutes before the fight broke out. An agent from the FBI, according to TMZ, testified Wednesday (November 13) that witnessed Kodak under the influence during the fight.

TMZ reports that the rapper brawled with another inmate and a corrections officer, who sprayed the two prison residents with mace. The result caused several prison guards to restrain Kodak. The injured guard, according to Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Emery Nelson, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Kodak Black was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty in his federal gun case. Prosecutors requested he serve 96 months after Black was involved in the jailhouse brawl.

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

