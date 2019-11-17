Soul Train Awards: Summer Walker Had The Quickest Acceptance Speech Ever, And We Loved Every Bit Of It

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who won the Best New Artist award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 17.

The “Girls Need Love” singer, who just released her debut album, Over It, accepted one of the most coveted awards of the evening with a simple yet heartfelt speech before exiting the stage.

“Hi, thank you so much, I didn’t expect this. Thank you LVRN and thank you London On Da Track, I really appreciate it.”

Check out her speech for yourself: