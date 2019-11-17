Soul Train Awards: Summer Walker Had The Quickest Acceptance Speech Ever, And We Loved Every Bit Of It

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who won the Best New Artist award at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 17.
The “Girls Need Love” singer, who just released her debut album, Over It, accepted one of the most coveted awards of the evening with a simple yet heartfelt speech before exiting the stage.
“Hi, thank you so much, I didn’t expect this. Thank you LVRN and thank you London On Da Track, I really appreciate it.”
Check out her speech for yourself:
Twitter responded to her acceptance speech with love, sharing their well wishes for her bravery. Considering that the R&B songstress has recently opened up about her social anxiety, the praise is definitely well-deserved along with the award:
The 23-year-old has courageously spoken out about her battle with social anxiety with support from LVRN and other artists. Simultaneously, Summer has been recognized in 2019 as one of its hottest breakout stars and emerging vocalists by fans. Her universally-acclaimed Over It also received raving reviews and soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Further congrats, Summer!
(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
