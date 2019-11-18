Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Plan To Collaborate With Babyface In 2020, And The Internet Is Losing Control

The news was revealed on the Soul Train Awards post-show.

Written by Tweety Elitou

Sitting down with LeToya Luckett during the Soul Train Awards post-show, music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis revealed the exciting collaboration news that sent social media into a frenzy!

After exchanging compliments to fellow music writer and producer Babyface, who presented the duo with the Legend Award, the award recipients announced the news that they would be collaborating with Babyface in 2020!

With swiftness, social media erupted with excitement. Below, see how Black Twitter reacted to the big news:

(Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET, Presley Ann/Getty Images)

