Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Plan To Collaborate With Babyface In 2020, And The Internet Is Losing Control

Sitting down with LeToya Luckett during the Soul Train Awards post-show, music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis revealed the exciting collaboration news that sent social media into a frenzy!

RELATED | Soul Train Awards Acceptance Speech: Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis Receive The Legend Award

After exchanging compliments to fellow music writer and producer Babyface, who presented the duo with the Legend Award, the award recipients announced the news that they would be collaborating with Babyface in 2020!

With swiftness, social media erupted with excitement. Below, see how Black Twitter reacted to the big news: