Aaliyah’s Music Will Be On Streaming Services In 2020

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Eighteen years since her death, news comes that Aaliyah’s music will be coming to streaming services.
The late singer’s uncle Barry Hankerson took to Twitter to announce that her full discography will be available on major streaming services on Aaliyah’s birthday, January 16, 2020.
“We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” Hankerson, head of the now-defunct Blackground Records, tweeted from his private Twitter account while also tagging Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and Amazon Prime. He ended the tweet with “1/16/2020.”
Currently, Aaliyah’s debut album, 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, is currently available for streaming. Her two other LPs – 1996’s One in a Million and 2001’s Aaliyah are not available on any digital platforms.
Hankerson is the current owner of the rights to Aaliyah’s catalog with the exception of her debut. He sold a stake in Blackground’s publishing rights to Reservoir in 2012.
Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
