Drake Surprises Fans With New Song And Video, ‘War’

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

It seems Drake and The Weeknd are back on good terms.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Diamond Alexis

It seems Drake is starting his 2020 run early. One week ago, the rapper popped up at the Toronto stop of DaBaby’s KIRK Tour as a surprise to his hometown, where the OVO honcho revealed that he was gearing up to drop his next release sometime in the new year. Just ahead of January, the 6 God made a return to form on Christmas Eve. On Tuesday (Dec. 24), Drake took to Instagram where he revealed that he was releasing new music as part of his manager Oliver El-Khatib’s collaborative mixtape with Kuumba International, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1, which dropped at midnight via SoundCloud. Two hours later, Drizzy was back on Instagram where he unveiled a new freestyle titled “War,” accompanied by a music video. 

The Theo Skuda-directed visual finds Drake kicking back at a resort in the mountains alongside his OVO crew, skiing down slopes and riding snowmobiles at night. In spite of the seemingly chill optics, Drake heats up as he takes aim at unnamed adversaries (“I don't do well with people makin' disses or makin' threats”), touches on past romantic relationships, and references his on-and-off again friendship with The Weeknd (“OVOXO link up, man don’t drink up, me in the drillers / Hawks and Sticks and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla / And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know that’s been my n**ga/ Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up”).

Most recently, Drake and Future were spotted filming what appeared to be a music video at a burger joint. Many fans assumed this to be a sign of an upcoming sequel to their 2015 collaborative LP, What a Time to be Alive. This came just after Future teased that the two were working on new music together.

If Drake’s latest moves are anything to go by, 2020 is going to be a busy year for the Torontion.

(Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage)

