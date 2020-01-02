Dreamville Shares Their Highlight Reel Of Accomplishments

After a stellar year for J. Cole and his Dreamville Records family, it’s safe to say the record label succeeded through a virtuous 2019 that left an imprint of talented artists, captivating music videos, and certified records in its wake.

In honor of their outstanding year, Dreamville shared a recap video of the label’s 2019 accomplishments on their official YouTube channel.

Starting at the top of the year, the recap included the January recording sessions for the artist-breaking Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 compilation album. The rap camp, stationed at Atlanta’s Tree Sound Studios, invited hip-hop’s freshest songwriting, producing and all-encompassing rap talents and rookies to collaborate with different styles, sounds and tastes over a course of 10 days.

Thereafter, Cole would soon release his first single of the year, “Middle Child,” that rose to become the first multi-platinum song of the year. He would also appear and perform at the NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the coming months, Dreamville’s Bas, Lute, J.I.D., and EarthGang would find themselves touring their music all over the world before joining the other four members of the squad (Ari Lennox, Omen, Cozz and Cole) to grace the spring cover of XXL Magazine.

Ari, the label’s solo R&B gem, would release her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, in May as the project’s title song (originally included on the Creed II soundtrack) certified gold soon after.

The Dreamville rewind video also embraced the official release of July’s ROTD3, which became the No. 1 album in the U.S. and reached gold RIAA status just weeks later. “Costa Rica,” “Down Bad,” “Under The Sun,” and Bas’ “Tribe (feat. J.Cole)” also reached the same certified gold title. The accompanying 30-minute documentary, Dreamville Presents: REVENGE, deep-dived into the behind-the-scenes moments and build-up of the ROTD3 rap camp journey as well.

Other official project releases were Bas’ Spilled Milk Vol. 1 EP in August and EarthGang’s magically hip-hop funk-soul Mirrorland album in September.

Wrapping up the prosperous 12 months, the full Dreamville Records team racked up at least 10 awards and nominations, including estimable Grammy nods. Capping off the year, they officially announced the second annual Dreamville Festival to take place in April 2020.

Congratulations to Dreamville and all of their accomplishments so far!