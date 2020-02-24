Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Wins Award For The Song 'Brown Skin Girl'

Just call her the award-winning Blue Ivy now—thanks to the NAACP Image Awards.



Saturday (February 24), early wins were announced for the venerable honors that celebrate Black excellence. Beyoncé won six awards, which included outstanding female artist, album for “Homecoming: The Live Experience,” soundtrack/compilation for “The Lion King: The Gift” and outstanding duo/group for her “Brown Skin Girl” collaboration with Saint Jhn, Wizkid and Blue Ivy. The song featured vocals from the 8-year-old.



The win is also huge for Wizkid. He is the first Nigerian artist to win Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the Image Awards, according to Entertainment Weekly.



This makes Beyoncé a 17-time Image Award winner. We are sure there are many more releases and awards to come for Blue Ivy.

Listen to the song “Brown Skin Girl” below.



