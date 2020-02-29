Pop Smoke’s Murder Investigation Has Stalled Due To A Lack Of Credible Witnesses

The investigation into Pop Smoke’s murder is facing some major obsticles.

According to TMZ, law enforcement is having a difficult time locating credible witnesses to the Brooklyn rapper’s death. According to investigators, no one was outside at the time of Smoke’s death and they have no neutral witnesses to rely on.

As a result, police are tapping people from both Los Angeles and New York who are connected with Smoke for information. TMZ reports that people are refusing to speak with authorities and those who are coming forward are largely presenting them with unreliable info.

Shortly after Pop Smoke was murdered, people used social media to create conspiracy theories rather than to promote any possible truth. Police have followed up on many Internet leads but are finding they are merely conjecture.

Aside from the lack of credible witnesses, authorities also say it’s been difficult to pinpoint a motive. TMZ initially reported that the crime was a “targeted hit,” yet the LAPD refuted those claims, citing there’s conflicting evidence that hinders any exact determination of what happened.

Smoke, also known as Bashar Jackson, had been posting pics on social media of stacks of cash prior to his death. Additionally, he received a gift bag, which he posted on Instagram revealing the address of the house he was renting. The theory is that his killers saw this online and were able to easily locate him.

Pop Smoke was shot-and-killed on February 19 on the 2000 block of Hercules Drive. An unknown number of suspects reportedly entered the residence and shot him before he was later transported to a local hospital by the L.A. Fire Department, where he was pronounced dead.