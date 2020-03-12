How Soulja Boy Could Cash In on Coronavirus

Could rapper Soulja Boy be aiming at cleaning up in his next business venture?

Following his release from jail the “Crank That” MC was eager to get back where he left off before he was locked away. As fans may remember, he made a foray into the video game business and launched his own line of emulator consoles, SouljaGame Handheld, in 2018.

Less than a month later, fans noticed the consoles had been pulled from his online store. Most recently, Soulja Boy went on syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club." During his appearance on the show, Charlamagne Tha God asked him about his video game venture. Soulja shared that he has put those ambitions on pause, although he said “we gon’ revamp everything, though. Y’all stay tuned.”

However, Soulja Boy (aka Big Drako) did reveal that he is now selling soap detergent.

“Once you get into the music industry, branch out, you know what I’m sayin? Do different stuff. Try different things and different ventures, he explained, adding “I got dish detergent. Everybody needs soap.”

His soap company, The Soap Shop sells a variety of detergents in different scents like strawberry, coconut and more, according to XXL. Although, it appears the product can only be bought exclusively at its store in a location in Southaven, Mississippi for now.

Nonetheless, it seems business is going well. On Thursday (Mar. 12), TMZ reported that the company has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to moving more than 3,000 cleaning products in the last 2 months amid the coronavirus outbreak. The outlet estimated that’s about a 30 percent increase in business and that The Soap is on track for “record-setting” production.

RELATED: Soulja Boy Was Released From Jail 5 Months Early

Later in the interview, Soulja shared some other aspirations he has for 2020. He wants to get into acting and release new music. “In 2020, I want to give my fans the best work I can give them. The best music, the best visuals, the best shows. 2020 is the year I just want to give back to my fans,” he shared.

Check out his full interview with "The Breakfast Club" below: