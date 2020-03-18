Cardi B ‘Coronavirus’ Remix Breaks The Internet

Cardi B has once again broken the internet with fans singing along to a remix based on her recent Instagram video about the coronavirus.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted an Instagram video on March 10 sharing her concerns about COVID-19. After seeing her post, Brandon Davidson, aka DJ iMarkkeyz, thought it was the perfect opportunity for a remix.

Davidson, who’s known for turning online moments into songs, posted his “Coronavirus” remix on Saturday (March 14) and it blew up.

"[The beat] was in the tempo of how she said 'coronavirus,' so it kind of matched the beat," Davidson told BuzzFeed. "It was exciting. I had a feeling it would reach her."