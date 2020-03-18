Cardi B ‘Coronavirus’ Remix Breaks The Internet

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Cardi B has once again broken the internet with fans singing along to a remix based on her recent Instagram video about the coronavirus.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted an Instagram video on March 10 sharing her concerns about COVID-19. After seeing her post, Brandon Davidson, aka DJ iMarkkeyz, thought it was the perfect opportunity for a remix.
Davidson, who’s known for turning online moments into songs, posted his “Coronavirus” remix on Saturday (March 14) and it blew up.
"[The beat] was in the tempo of how she said 'coronavirus,' so it kind of matched the beat," Davidson told BuzzFeed. "It was exciting. I had a feeling it would reach her."
The catchy remix has since gone viral, and after hitting No. 2 on the iTunes U.S. hip-hop charts on Tuesday (March 17), it caught the eye of Cardi B. The rapper shared a photo of the iTunes charts and wrote to fans, “I’m glad yaaa having fun.”
On Twitter, both Davidson and Cardi B told followers they plan on donating the money they earn from the song as the pandemic continues to impact the country.
Davidson’s “Coronavirus” remix even hit the TikTok world with people dancing to the song using the hashtag #CardiCoronavirusChallenge.
Looks like the song has given people a little laughter while the country enters crisis mode.
"For me to see everyone dancing, smiling, and not living in fear ... that's the greatest thing I can do," said Davidson.
