Cardi B and Coronavirus: Rapper Says Fashion Nova Products and Weaves Impacted

Cardi B hopped on Instagram Tuesday (March 10) to let fans know how she’s feeling about the coronavirus.
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted that she originally thought it was a joke like many others, but shared her new thoughts on the pandemic. She says it’s confusing how rapidly the virus is spreading..
"I’m a little scared. S*** got me panicking,” she told her followers. "If you’re wondering why your weave or your FashionNova packages haven’t arrived, guess what, coronavirus. I'm telling you, s*** is getting real."
Cardi captioned the video claiming that she’s scared and about to stock up on food.
As COVID-19 impacts more across the world, the music industry is taking necessary precautions. Events like SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach and many others have either been canceled or postponed due to the outbreak, Billboard reports.
Looks like Cardi B won’t be stepping out the house anytime soon, saying the coronavirus is currently “on tour.”
