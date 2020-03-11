Cardi B and Coronavirus: Rapper Says Fashion Nova Products and Weaves Impacted

Cardi B hopped on Instagram Tuesday (March 10) to let fans know how she’s feeling about the coronavirus.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted that she originally thought it was a joke like many others, but shared her new thoughts on the pandemic. She says it’s confusing how rapidly the virus is spreading..

"I’m a little scared. S*** got me panicking,” she told her followers. "If you’re wondering why your weave or your FashionNova packages haven’t arrived, guess what, coronavirus. I'm telling you, s*** is getting real."