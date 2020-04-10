Rapper Chynna’s Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

The cause of death of Philadelphia rapper and model Chynna has been revealed.

According to a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the 25-year-old passed away Wednesday (April 8) in her home of an accidental drug overdose, People reports.

Chynna opened up about her opioid addiction in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork.

“I usually don’t express myself or get open about things until it’s in hindsight, and I’m not dealing with it anymore,” she told Pitchfork. “That’s why I didn’t tell people that I was a drug addict until I got out of rehab.”

Chynna continued by saying she needed to figure out how to handle her addiction on her own, and then when she’s ready open up about the situation.

“It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that,” she continued. “That was taking it too far, because it stops being fun and starts being because you have to, and that’s when you need to chill.”

Chynna’s music career took off after transitioning from modeling to rapping in 2013, teaming up with A$AP Mob. She released her final EP, in case i die first, in December 2019.

Following the news about her death, many artists including Kehlani shared their grief online.