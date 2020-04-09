Rapper Chynna Dies At 25

Philadelphia model-turned-rapper Chynna Rogers, known by her stage name Chynna, has died at 25.

According to a statement released by her manager, John Miller, she passed away late Wednesday (April 8).

"I can regrettably confirm Chynna passed away," said Miller, according to Pitchfork. "Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed."

While her cause of death is currently unknown, Chynna previously opened up about struggling with an opiod addiction as her career started to take off, Pitchfork reports.

Chynna signed to Ford Models when she was 14 and later released her singles "Selfie" and "Glen Coco" after linking up with the late A$AP Yams, a member of the A$AP Mob.

Her first EP, in case i die first, was released in December 2019.

BET sends condolences to her friends and family.