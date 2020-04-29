Dr. Dre And Jimmy Iovine Provide Free Meals And Coronavirus Testing In Compton

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are stepping up to support residents of Compton, California during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced last Thursday (April 23), the iconic music business duo are providing a donation that will provide more than 145,000 free meals for residents in need as well as pay for COVID-19 tests.

“Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine have always been great advocates and supporters of the City of Compton,” the city’s mayor Aja Brown said in a statement. “Increasing access to food and vital healthcare are some of the most important ways we can make an impact for our community in this time of need.”

She continued: “As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can. Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love.”

Compton has faced 156 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to city officials.

Dr. Dre, a Compon native, and Jimmy Iovine have a long history of contributing to the community. In 2015, Dre donated the proceeds of his album Compton: A Soundtrack to build a performing arts center at Compton High School. He also donated $10 million in 2017 to the center, which is slated to begin building later this year.

“Dr. Dre is a gamechanger, a constant source of support for our community seen and unseen. He’s always there for our community, each and every time I call and for that I am eternally thankful,” Brown said. “Whether he’s donating behind the scenes to ensure that Compton treasures like the Compton Cowboys’ Jr. Equestrian Center remain intact during this crisis or funding a state of the art youth performing arts center, Dr. Dre is a champion for our city.”

