Eric Benet Has The Perfect Response To People Saying He's Aged Dramatically

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 05: Eric BenÃ©t attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Eric Benet Has The Perfect Response To People Saying He's Aged Dramatically

"I’m getting a lotta, 'Damn what happened to Eric Benet?'”

Published 6 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A few days ago, Eric Benet and Tamia reunited to treat social media to a duet of their hit "Spend My Life With You." Unfortunately, some folks chose not to focus on the music, but rather, comment on Eric's more mature look.

Responding to the haters, Benet took to Twitter to address the question of "what happened to Eric Benet?" head on, and his answer is perfect:

Thankfully, there are plenty of people online with seemingly perfect vision who appreciate Eric's silver fox good looks:

Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music