Eric Benet Has The Perfect Response To People Saying He's Aged Dramatically

A few days ago, Eric Benet and Tamia reunited to treat social media to a duet of their hit "Spend My Life With You." Unfortunately, some folks chose not to focus on the music, but rather, comment on Eric's more mature look.
It’s been a while since my friend @realtamiaworld and I got together to sing one of our favorites ❤️ happy date night to all the lovers out there. #SpendMyLifeWithYou #Tamia #TamiaHill #EricBenet pic.twitter.com/SMD0Pq0bpl— Eric Benét (@ebenet) May 23, 2020
Responding to the haters, Benet took to Twitter to address the question of "what happened to Eric Benet?" head on, and his answer is perfect:
After my last post, I’m getting a lotta “Damn what happened to Eric Benèt?” comments. Im like 30 years happened nucca!! Lemmie see what yo’ soda drinking, chicken McNugget eatin’ ass look like at 53yrs old! 🤣😂— Eric Benét (@ebenet) May 24, 2020
Thankfully, there are plenty of people online with seemingly perfect vision who appreciate Eric's silver fox good looks:
I saw your post and don't know what they're talking about???...Eric Benet you still fine at any age!— Debra (@Debra164) May 25, 2020
My goal really is to look like Eric Benét and Lenny Kravitz when I’m that age!— Ichigo PourMeSaki (@SlyCain) May 24, 2020
People age lmao. I didn’t think anything when I saw Eric Benet except that he got older. And duh!— Brittany♚ (@britshaniece) May 24, 2020
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
