Black Twitter Drags Lady Antebellum For Suing Black Blues Singer Lady A Over Her Name

Black blues singer Anita White otherwise known as Lady A for the last 20 years has received a lawsuit from country music trio Lady Antebellum.

After recently announcing they were changing their name to Lady A because of the racist connotation of their former moniker, the white singing group is now asking the original Lady A for the trademark of the name after saying they registered the name in 2010.

"Today we are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended,” Lady Antebellum said in an official statement to CBS News. “She and her team have demanded a $10 million payment, so reluctantly we have come to the conclusion that we need to ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A, a trademark we have held for many years."

Following the band's initial announcement of their new stage name, White told Newsday she felt "the group’s camp is trying to erase me."

"They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time,” White said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it."

