Megan Thee Stallion Gets Emotional As She Sheds Light On Shooting Incident: ‘I Didn’t Deserve To Get Shot’

Megan Thee Stallion has broken her social media hiatus to talk about the incident that nearly broke the internet.

After weeks of semi radio silence, the Houston rapper returned to Instagram Live on Monday (July 27) where she briefly opened up about the shooting incident involving Toronto singer and rapper Tory Lanez. Save for a few posts here and there, Megan has largely been absent from social media following the July 12 incident, where she says she had to undergo surgery after she was shot in both of her feet that night. Lanez was arrested that night on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. He was later released on bond and has not spoken publicly about the incident.

Megan started off the livestream by profusely thanking her loyal fans, “the Hotties,” and supporters for sending her words of encouragement and speaking up in her defense. Megan has been the root of several memes and jokes that have been populated and shared on social media.

“I see a lot of people painting fake a** narratives and making up stories and all this wack a** s**t. But I also see a lot of people that have been very supportive and sending prayers and I appreciate it,” she expressed.

The 25-year-old described the incident as the “worst experience of her life.” While recalling the trauma, Megan had to pause to gather herself as tears began to well up in her eyes.

“Oh Lord, I didn’t think I was gonna cry,” she commented. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was the worst experience of my life, and it's not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y'all to go and start making up fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on anybody. I didn’t deserve to get shot. I didn’t do s**t.”

“And thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bone [or] didn’t break tendons,” she continued. “Where the bullets hit at, they missed everything.”

The “Savage” rapper addressed why she didn’t initially speak up after what went down.

“It’s not that I was protecting anybody. I just wasn’t ready to speak. “That's not no s**t that you just get on the Internet and immediately start talking about. And, that’s a lot of y'all m*therfu**ing problem,” she clarified. “Y’all take y’all life to Instagram and Twitter, and make it a f***ing diary and that’s not me.”

Megan also shared that she is still grieving her mother’s death and feeling the loss of not having either of her parents for support.

“My mama was my best friend. I’m still not really over that,” a tearful Megan said. “Thank God for the people I have around me who are actually here for me and are actually my friends.”

“What if your sister got shot? What if your girlfriend got shot? What if your best friend got shot? Would you be cracking jokes then?”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Shooting With Powerful Tweet

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram Live session comes amid an investigation into reports that Tory Lanez shot her after he was initially arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. He was later released on a $35,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on October 13.

Check out her full Instagram Live session below: