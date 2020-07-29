Chloe X Halle’s ‘Baby Girl’ Transformed Into Powerful Tribute To Black Women

In June, R&B duo Chloe X Halle set the quarantine vibes with their sophomore studio album, Ungodly Hour. The record was well-received by fans and critics alike for its empowerment of womanhood through the eyes of two young Black women navigating the world, especially in light of recent deaths of many Black women amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, a group of artists posted a 4-minute tribute to honor these women and the countless lives that have been lost over the years. The visual was a contemporary dance performance to “Baby Girl,” the third track on Ungodly Hour, and was choreographed by dancer Thom Yorke. According to the video ending credits, more than 21 artists took part in the tribute.

Filmed over Zoom, the video opens to a split screen of Black women of all hues and shapes elegantly dancing to the track from inside different rooms of their homes in perfect synchronization to the track.

As the video performance comes to its end, the camera zooms out to a little girl with a collection of the names and portraits of the slain Black women overhead. The credits ends with a special segment naming each of these women including Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Kayla Moore, Ashanti Garmon, Deborah Danner, in honor of their memory.

Chloe X Halle gave the moving visual their stamp of approval with a reshare on their shared Instagram page.

“Grateful to these beautiful souls for representing [and] standing up for black women all around the world,” the post’s caption read, tagging each of the artists that helped bring the visual to life. “This is what true art is about. #babygirl you will not be forgotten. #SayHerName #SayTheirNames big love to everyone who was a part of this.”

See the powerful tribute below