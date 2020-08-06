Roc Nation University: Jay-Z Launches School For Music, Sports And Entertainment

transform a successful rap career into a stellar business empire. He established Roc Nation, his own entertainment company in 2008 and has grown to become one of the music industry’s biggest players, with an ever evolving entrepreneurial blueprint. Last year, Jay-Z became hip-hop’s first billionaire, and now students will get the chance to learn directly from his example.

Earlier this week, Roc Nation announced that the entertainment company has officially partnered with Long Island University to launch the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment.

Based in Brooklyn, the school is designed to prepare incoming undergraduates for a career in entertainment, with degree options ranging from music, music technology, entrepreneurship, production, and sports management. Students will learn from university professors, and engage with visiting guest artists and lecturers, while gaining experience through internships and a network of professional contacts.

The school will begin enrolling in the fall 2021 semester this fall, and will also provide full-ride scholarships to more than a quarter of its incoming freshman class.

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond,” said Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

In addition to the college program, the school will assist in the development of young talent by offering summer residential camps for high school students. There will also be a year-round Saturday program for students ages 10-18 years old focused on music and sports management, starting in the spring of 2021. Need-based scholarships will also be available for the camps.