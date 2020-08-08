Cardi B's Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Normani During 'WAP' Shoot Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Cardi B means what she says about supporting women in the music industry. The femcee, whose video for "WAP" — a collab with Megan Thee Stallion — is setting the internet ablaze, proved as much when she shared a behind-the-scenes video of one of the famous ladies to make a cameo in the clip.

The Bronx-raised rapper shared a clip of Normani dancing to the "WAP" beat in front of a green screen, for a scene that appears towards the end of the video. But the adorable part was Cardi's voice over, in which she sings Normani's hit single "Motivation" over the "WAP" beat.

"It’s the way she ate that for me @normani .....I can’t wait till Normani put her project out. She been working for a long time and I CANT wait till she show ya. She gonna wake ya up," Cardi captioned the video, which was posted to Instagram.

Watch the cute clip below: