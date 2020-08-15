Lauren London Posts Emotional Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On His 35th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The rapper was killed in Los Angeles last March.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Today is bittersweet for those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle. The rapper and entrepreneur, who was killed in March of last year, would've celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, August 15. Instead of celebrating the day, the people closest to him are posting emotional birthday wishes on social media instead.

Nip's longtime partner Lauren London shared a black-and-white picture of the late rap icon on Instagram, along with the caption, "'I Miss You' will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie."

See Lauren's beautiful tribute, below:

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

