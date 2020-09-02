Nelly Joins New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season

ABC unveiled the new lineup of celebrities who will take part in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Ahead of the season’s premiere this month, the roster was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Sept. 2), and featured an eclectic mix of celebrities from across the entertainment realm. Many were surprised to find that none other than St. Louis rap legend Nelly was included in the lineup.

Nelly might have his work cut out for him as he competes for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy and goes up against another music superstar, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and other notable celebs including Tiger King star Carole Baskins, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, former Disney star Skai Jackson and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis.

Former NBA power forward Charles Oakley is in the mix as well as former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, actress Anne Heche, and Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset fame.

Speaking to GMA, Nelly shared that he’s more than up for the challenge. "I'm a Scorpio, I feel like I can do anything," he said. "This is going to be my biggest test yet, but I'm up for it."

As previously reported, supermodel Tyra Banks is taking over hosting duties this year and will also serve as executive producer on the series as well.

Dancing With the Stars is slated to return for season 29 on September 14. Check out the full list of celebrities competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars here.