Sade Announces Six-Album Vinyl Set ‘This Far’

Sony Music is announcing they’re releasing a six-LP vinyl set from Sade called This Far, which will feature remastered versions of all of her studio albums to date, including Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000) and Soldier Of Love (2010).

Sade, along with band members Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale and Paul Spencer helped remaster the project at Abbey Road Studios with engineer Miles Showell and long-time co-producer Mike Pela.

Showell and the band “worked from high-resolution digital transfers of the stereo master mixes, from the original studio recordings, remastered at half-speed using Miles’ own unique restored Neumann VMS80 cutting lathe, to perform the 12 sides of vinyl lacquer cuts,” reads a press release, according to Rolling Stone.

“The elaborate, half-speed mastering process produced exceptionally clean and detailed audio whilst remaining faithful to the band’s intended sound,” it continues. “No additional digital limiting was used in the mastering process, so the six albums benefit from the advantage of extra clarity and pure fidelity, preserving the dynamic range of the original mixes for the very first time.”

The vinyl set is available for preorder here. This Far will officially be released on October 9 in a box set designed by Tom Hingston Studios in London.