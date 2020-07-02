Sade Shows Off Her Country Estate To Vogue And Makes Us Super Jealous Of Her Quarantine Life

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Music icon Sade is opening up about her quarantine experience during the coronavirus pandemic in British Vogue's August issue.
Photographed with her goddaughter Leah on her West Country farm, the 61-year-old singer looked to be in good spirits as she social distances with her partner Ian Watts, her mom Granny Annie, and their dog Jesse James.
According to Sade, it has been their principal job to keep her mother "from harm" amid the COVID-19 crisis.
As for the singer’s son Izaak Theo, the proud mom says he is currently isolating in California "with his true love.”
"Like everyone, we're on a ship of unknown destination but that's life … no mutiny yet," Sade said according to People Magazine. "There's always so much to do: there are songs I so want to write, and I've rediscovered the joy cooking brings."
Check out the rare photo, here.
The August issue of British Vogue will be available on newsstands/digital this Friday.
(Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
