Offset Gives Emerging Artists New Platform To Share Music And Get Paid

Offset is teaming up with Axis Relay to create live and virtually streamed events through a new production company.

AXSD is the Migos member’s partnership with the Atlanta-based recreational technical center and is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way it has impacted artists. According to Allie Young, CEO of Axis Replay, the coronavirus has limited entertainers’ ability to tour for their fans.

“The AXR+EXP Concert Series will be the new standard for live and virtual performances,” says Young. “Our company’s mission is to create experience-focused activations and that has translated well into streamed productions. Being a part of the music, entertainment, gaming and sports ecosystem, it made a lot of sense for us to leverage our experience and expertise to reconnect the industries that have been devastated by this pandemic.”

AXSD’s virtual events has previously produced hybrid events, which include a virtual prom with actor and comedian Desi Banks and the Twitch-partnered HBCU Esports League.

AXSD produced a hybrid concert in June 2020 with YK Osiris, combining a live stream music performance and an intimate studio viewing, which was COVID-19 compliant.

35,000 virtual viewing tickets were sold to the event, while less than 50 attended the actual live performance.

“Artists do not want to perform in an empty room and a camera,” Offset’s business manager Latabia Woodward says. A performance is only as good as the experience shared with fans. What people tend to forget after months of zoom meetings, hours on streams, and isolation is that fans want a connection.”

Offset’s new partnership starts September 11, 2020. The AXR+EXP Concert Series, which will feature new and emerging artists performing live on FutureStream for ticket holders.

Tickets may be purchased here.