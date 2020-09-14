Cardi B’s ‘Wap’ Tops Billboard’s New Global 200 Chart

Cardi B’s smash hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion maintained its dominance over the charts over a month since its release, and has racked up even more accolades.

On Monday (September 14), Billboard unveiled their new Global 200 chart and its first No. 1 song is none other than “WAP,” which was the most-streamed song for the week ending on September 10, pulling in more than 100.9 million streams from across the world.

"Number 1 all around the world?" Megan gushed on Instagram over the news. "Thank y’all so much."

Likewise, Cardi took to the social platform to celebrate the exciting news. “Number 1 in America and number 1 worldwide!!! We are soo Thankful and grateful @theestallion,” she penned. “The whole world really loves WET A** PUSSHHHHHYYYYY!”