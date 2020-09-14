Cardi B’s ‘Wap’ Tops Billboard’s New Global 200 Chart

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 02: Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

She also tied her previous record for “Bodak Yellow” on the Hot 100.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Cardi B’s smash hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion maintained its dominance over the charts over a month since its release, and has racked up even more accolades. 

On Monday (September 14), Billboard unveiled their new Global 200 chart and its first No. 1 song is none other than “WAP,” which was the most-streamed song for the week ending on September 10, pulling in more than 100.9 million streams from across the world.

"Number 1 all around the world?" Megan gushed on Instagram over the news. "Thank y’all so much."

Likewise, Cardi took to the social platform to celebrate the exciting news. “Number 1 in America and number 1 worldwide!!! We are soo Thankful and grateful @theestallion,” she penned. “The whole world really loves WET A** PUSSHHHHHYYYYY!”

Alongside the Global 200 chart, Billboard also rolled out the Global Excl. US chart. As the name suggests, it is similar to the Global 200 but excludes US streaming and sales numbers. Billboard issued a series of tweets explaining how the new charts will work. The new charts will track the most popular songs worldwide. Rankings will be calculated based on streams and digital sales each week generated. 

Colombian singer Maluma’s “Hawái” was the first track to top the Global Excl. US chart, leading with 85.3 million streams. 

Meanwhile, “WAP” reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart from BTS’ “Dynamite”, bumping the South Korean boyband down to second place. With this, Cardi B has tied her previous record for "Bodak Yellow," which enjoyed a three-week run on the chart.

Released Aug. 7, “WAP” had the most first-week streams for any song in 2020, pulling in a monstrous 93 million streams, according to Billboard.  A week after its release, the mega-hit was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Furthermore, Cardi broke her previous record for the most No. 1 hits by a female rapper, with Ayo & Keyz-produced single netting her fourth chart-topper.

(Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

