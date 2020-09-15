Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 10: Offset and Cardi B attend THE 61ST ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 10 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

The couple share a child, Kulture, who is 2.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Cardi B may have hinted at why she filed for divorce from Offset in her Instagram stories earlier this week. According to Hot97, she said in a post that “her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.” 

The "WAP" rapper filed for divorce from the Migos superstar, according to TMZ, and Offset is contesting the filing. Cardi is asking for full custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, writing in her petition that she is a “fit and proper person to have legal custody of the minor child with final decision-making authority over legal custody matters, and to have primary physical custody of the minor child.”

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, and went public with their marriage that October, when Offset got on one knee at a stadium concert in Philadelphia and presented her with a ring. The couple nearly split over cheating rumors, but reconciled in 2018 after Offset crashed the stage at Cardi's Rolling Loud concert in 2018 and begged for her forgiveness in front of thousands.

They welcomed daughter Kulture in 2018.

Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

