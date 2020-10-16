John Legend Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Chrissy Teigen After Miscarriage

"This is for Chrissy," he wrote on Thursday (Oct. 15). "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments."

John Legend brought the 2020 Billboard Music Awards crowd to tears after he dedicated his powerful performance of “Never Break” to his wife, Chrissy Teigen . The couple suffered a devastating miscarriage last month. The singer has been understandably silent following the tragic news but recently penned a moving tribute on his Instagram, expressing his emotions.

"What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

RELATED: John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ Song To Chrissy Teigen At Billboard Music Awards

Legend then shared the meaning behind his song “Never Break.”

“I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test,” he continued. “We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share Heartbreaking Loss After Pregnancy Complications

Teigen announced on Sept. 30 that she and her husband had lost their child, just days after posting that she was suffering pregnancy complications. Breaking the news on their social media the couple said, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Teigen had revealed that she had been on bed rest and had been suffering from bleeding for less than a month.

“He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Teigen said in her heartbreaking Instagram post. “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”