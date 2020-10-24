Busta Rhymes Reveals Big Time Weight Loss

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Busta Rhymes is getting his body together and is revealing his gains, well, losses to the world.
On Thursday (October 22), the Rap legend shared an Instagram post of a side-by-side pic demonstrating his transformation, and it’s major.
The first pic shows Busta with a sizable gut. In the second, he’s got a six pack.
“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!” he wrote in all caps. “LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”
Busta also shouted out his trainer Victor Munoz, who is a celebrity trainer and diet and nutrition coach, who according to his IG page, is the owner of Team Pro Edge.
“Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge,” Busta added. “Thank you Legend @mrolympia08. Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche.”
Congrats are in order for Busta Rhymes! See his amazing transformation below.
Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
