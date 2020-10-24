Busta Rhymes Reveals Big Time Weight Loss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Rapper Busta Rhymes Performs at Teaching Matters Celebrates A Night Out At TAO Downtown To Benefit Early Reading Featuring Busta Rhymes at TAO Downtown on February 20, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Busta Rhymes Reveals Big Time Weight Loss

“Don’t ever give up on yourself.”

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Busta Rhymes is getting his body together and is revealing his gains, well, losses to the world.

On Thursday (October 22), the Rap legend shared an Instagram post of a side-by-side pic demonstrating his transformation, and it’s major.

The first pic shows Busta with a sizable gut. In the second, he’s got a six pack.

RELATED: Busta Rhymes Responds To T.I. Turning Down His Verzuz Challenge

“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!” he wrote in all caps. “LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

Busta also shouted out his trainer Victor Munoz, who is a celebrity trainer and diet and nutrition coach, who according to his IG page, is the owner of Team Pro Edge.

“Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge,” Busta added. “Thank you Legend @mrolympia08. Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche.” 

Congrats are in order for Busta Rhymes! See his amazing transformation below.

Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC