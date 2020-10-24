Busta Rhymes Reveals Big Time Weight Loss

Busta Rhymes is getting his body together and is revealing his gains, well, losses to the world.

On Thursday (October 22), the Rap legend shared an Instagram post of a side-by-side pic demonstrating his transformation, and it’s major.

The first pic shows Busta with a sizable gut. In the second, he’s got a six pack.

“DON’T EVER GIVE UP ON YOURSELF!!” he wrote in all caps. “LIFE BEGINS RIGHT NOW!!! MY DEDICATION IS DIFFERENT!! I WOULD NEVER PUT OUT AN ALBUM AND NOT BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!! I RESPECT MYSELF TOO MUCH AND I RESPECT Y’ALL TOO MUCH!!! I’M ONLY HERE TO INSPIRE!!”

Busta also shouted out his trainer Victor Munoz, who is a celebrity trainer and diet and nutrition coach, who according to his IG page, is the owner of Team Pro Edge.

“Thank you coach @victormunoz_proedge,” Busta added. “Thank you Legend @mrolympia08. Thank you King @kaigreene Thank you Icon @dominicandominator & @chefdeliche.”

Congrats are in order for Busta Rhymes! See his amazing transformation below.