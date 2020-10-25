Beverly Hills Police Release Statement After Allegedly Detaining Offset On IG Live

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The Beverly Hills Police Department stated Saturday (October 24) night that media reports about officers arresting Migos rapper Offset are “inaccurate.”
Earlier the same day, fans watched the rapper’s Instagram Live video of cops pulling him over after the car he was in drove past a pro-Trump rally.
The cops surrounded the car. When the rapper declined to shut off the engine, an officer ordered him to step out of the car.
In the statement, which appeared on Twitter, the department said officers were responding to a complaint from a passerby who alleged that someone pointed a gun at him from the vehicle.
Officers detained Offset but arrested Marcelo Almanazar, a passenger in the vehicle, and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000.
“The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for pointing the weapon,” the statement said.
Authorities released Offset after questioning, according to the Los Angeles Times. Almanzer, 20, is reportedly the cousin of Offset’s wife Cardi B.
Police estimated that more than 2,500 Trump supporters attended the rally. They have been gathering for several months on weekends in Beverly Hills to support their presidential candidate.
RELATED: Offset Arrested On Instagram Live After Run-In With Trump Supporters
According to videos posted to Twitter, just prior to Offset’s police encounter, he and Cardi B. were seen making their way through a crowd where several people were waving Trump flags. Offset stated to the cops in his Instagram Live video that someone “beat my car up with a flag.”
Offset’s representatives sent this statement to PEOPLE:
"Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters. He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes."
Take a look at the rapper’s encounter with the police.
(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS