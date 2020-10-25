Beverly Hills Police Release Statement After Allegedly Detaining Offset On IG Live

The Beverly Hills Police Department stated Saturday (October 24) night that media reports about officers arresting Migos rapper Offset are “inaccurate.”



Earlier the same day, fans watched the rapper’s Instagram Live video of cops pulling him over after the car he was in drove past a pro-Trump rally.

The cops surrounded the car. When the rapper declined to shut off the engine, an officer ordered him to step out of the car.

In the statement, which appeared on Twitter, the department said officers were responding to a complaint from a passerby who alleged that someone pointed a gun at him from the vehicle.

Officers detained Offset but arrested Marcelo Almanazar, a passenger in the vehicle, and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000.

“The victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for pointing the weapon,” the statement said.