Offset Arrested On Instagram Live After Run-In With Trump Supporters

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
According to an Instagram Live video posted by Offset, the Migos rapper was involved in an incident with police on Saturday evening (October 24).
In the video, the 28-year-old is pulled over and seated in a vehicle, during which, a male and a female police officer approach him.
"I'm not doing that, I'm not doing that. Because you've got guns out," Offset is heard saying in response to the officer’s request for him to turn off his vehicle. "I'm not going to move my hands from my steering wheel.”
"We were told that you guys were waving guns," the female officer then says.
"You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They got fans, that's why they're following me," Offset says.
RELATED: Offset Opens Up About The Misinformation He Received About Voting For New PSA
"That has nothing to do with why we're here,” the female officer replies. “We were told that you guys were waving guns at people.”
"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?" he replies. "You told me to put my hands up, I'm not doing that.... There's 25,000 people on my live. You're going to get sued publicly."
Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020
The male officer subsequently attempts to open Offset's car door, to which the Atlanta rapper says that he can't do that. Offset is then pulled from the car, and put under arrest.
According to videos posted to Twitter, just prior to Offset’s arrest he and Cardi B. were seen making their way through a crowd where several people were waving Trump flags. Offset stated in his Instagram Live video during his arrest that someone “beat my car up with a flag.”
Cardi B surround by some trump rally kids bro what in the fock did I walk into 😭 pic.twitter.com/JBahJaVVyx— $lim🏝 (@playaboyslim) October 25, 2020
Cardi B didn’t appear to be present at the time of Offset’s arrest. It’s not clear where she went.
This story is developing.
Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS