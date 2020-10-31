Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now In A Tie For The Most Streamed Song Ever

Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” just gained another accolade.

The country singer made history in the Hot 100 last year when his hit reigned at the top for a whopping 19 record-setting weeks. “Old Town Road” attained Diamond status in October 2019 and is currently 13x platinum.

Now, according to the RIAA, the single is in a three-way tie with John Legend’s "All of Me" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for the most streamed single of all time.