Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now In A Tie For The Most Streamed Song Ever

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” just gained another accolade.
The country singer made history in the Hot 100 last year when his hit reigned at the top for a whopping 19 record-setting weeks. “Old Town Road” attained Diamond status in October 2019 and is currently 13x platinum.
RELATED: Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now Certified Diamond
Now, according to the RIAA, the single is in a three-way tie with John Legend’s "All of Me" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for the most streamed single of all time.
.@LilNasX and @billyraycyrus’ "Old Town Road" now ties @johnlegend’s "All of Me" and @LuisFonsi, @daddy_yankee and @justinbieber's "Despacito" as the highest certified track in @RIAA history.— chart data (@chartdata) October 29, 2020
The stat adds to a long list of historic achievements by ‘Road’ including “best one-week streaming in history” (143 million) and three highest one-week streams in history as the song achieved over 100 million streams a week at the height of its popularity.
Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS