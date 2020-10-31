Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now In A Tie For The Most Streamed Song Ever

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: In this image released on October 14, Lil Nas X poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp )

Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now In A Tie For The Most Streamed Song Ever

The hit achieved Diamond status last year.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” just gained another accolade.

The country singer made history in the Hot 100 last year when his hit reigned at the top for a whopping 19 record-setting weeks. “Old Town Road” attained Diamond status in October 2019 and is currently 13x platinum.

RELATED: Lil Nas X's ‘Old Town Road’ Is Now Certified Diamond

Now, according to the RIAA, the single is in a three-way tie with John Legend’s "All of Me" and "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber for the most streamed single of all time.

The stat adds to a long list of historic achievements by ‘Road’ including “best one-week streaming in history” (143 million) and three highest one-week streams in history as the song achieved over 100 million streams a week at the height of its popularity.

Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC