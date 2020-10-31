Gospel Legend Rance Allen Has Passed Away

Written by BET Staff

Gospel legendy Bishop Rance Allen, 71, has reportedly passed away. His family will hold a private memorial, and a public ceremony will be held when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, according to a statement released by Bishop Robert G. Rudolph of the Church Of God In Christ. RELATED: Kirk Franklin On Why Love Will Lead The Way “Bishop Allen’s unique vocal ministry was an indispensable sound within the Church Of God In Christ and Christendom,” the Bishop says in the statement. “His gift transcended the boundaries of musical genre as he remained a sought after personality called to perform on global venues.”

The cause of death has not yet been released for Bishop Rance, whose soaring vocals could be heard on hits like “I Belong To You,” and “Something About The Name Jesus,” as the lead vocalist for The Rance Allen Group. He was also senior pastor of the New Bethel Church Of God In Christ in Toledo, Ohio, taking over the role in 1985.

In 2011, Bishop Allen was elevated to the office of Bishop in the Church of God in Christ for the Michigan Northwestern Harvest Jurisdiction. Bishop Allen was born in Monroe, Michigan and had 11 siblings. Along with brothers Thomas and Steve, the family formed the Rance Allen Group in Detroit. Our thoughts are with Rance Allen’s family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in power.