Lil Baby Isn’t Doing Anymore Features Anytime Soon

Lil Baby’s run as one of hip-hop’s hottest featured artists of the moment is over — at least for now. The rapper has shifted his focus to working on own music.

The rapper took to Twitter on Nov. 10 to alert fans that he won't be making guest appearances on other artists' tracks for a while. “It was fun while it lasted,” he wrote. “No more features from Lil Baby #albummode.”

