Lil Baby Isn’t Doing Anymore Features Anytime Soon

Lil Baby’s run as one of hip-hop’s hottest featured artists of the moment is over — at least for now. The rapper has shifted his focus to working on own music.
The rapper took to Twitter on Nov. 10 to alert fans that he won't be making guest appearances on other artists' tracks for a while. “It was fun while it lasted,” he wrote. “No more features from Lil Baby #albummode.”
But being the businessman he is, he didn’t want to leave too much money off the table. “I’m from the trenches how the fucc ima turn down 100 racks to talk,” he wrote. “But it’s some bigger in store though.”
This year alone, Lil Baby has appeared on tracks with Future (“Life Is Good” [Remix] along with Drake and DaBaby), YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“One Shot”), 6LACK (“Know My Rights”), NLE Choppa (“Narrow Road”) and other established and rising musicians.
“Album mode” for Lil Baby means that he must be prepping the follow-up to My Turn that dropped in February. The rapper’s second studio album featured his popular singles “Woah,” “Emotionally Scarred,” and “Sum 2 Prove” and became the rapper’s first No. 1 album, moving 197,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.
The deluxe edition of the album featured his first-ever protest song “The Bigger Picture.” The track shows the rapper standing in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality and systemic racism. The track became Lil Baby’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 when it peaked at No. 3.
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
