King Von’s Debut Album Hits No. 5 On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 200

King Von’s debut studio album, Welcome to O’Block, has hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 200 in its second week after his death.

The New York Times reports that after debuting at No. 13 on the chart with 26,000 units sold in its first week, the LP has climbed eight spots to No. 5 with the equivalent of 44,000 units sold in the United States, including nearly 64 million streams. In total, its sales are up 69% in comparison to its first week.

Billboard reports that, in the wake of his death, four of his songs have also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first-ever to do so.