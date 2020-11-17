King Von’s Debut Album Hits No. 5 On The ‘Billboard’ Hot 200

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
King Von’s debut studio album, Welcome to O’Block, has hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 200 in its second week after his death.
The New York Times reports that after debuting at No. 13 on the chart with 26,000 units sold in its first week, the LP has climbed eight spots to No. 5 with the equivalent of 44,000 units sold in the United States, including nearly 64 million streams. In total, its sales are up 69% in comparison to its first week.
Billboard reports that, in the wake of his death, four of his songs have also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first-ever to do so.
“Took Her to the O,” from his mixtape Levon James that dropped in March, debuted at No. 47 on the chart, collecting 11.9 million streams in the United States during the week ending Nov 12.
“The Code,” that features Polo G, hit No. 66 on the Hot 100 chart with 8.4 million streams in the United States.
“All These N**gas,” which features Lil Durk, made it to No. 77 with 8.1 million streams and “Crazy Story 2.0.” which also features Lil Durk, made it to No. 81 with 7.1 million streams.
King Von’s Levon James also has re-entered the Billboard Hot 200 at No. 39 with 15,000 units sold along with his first-ever project, Grandson, Vol. 1, returning at No. 52.
King Von died after a confrontation outside of an Atlanta nightclub that resulted in him being shot. The 26-year-old rapper got into an altercation in front of the Monaco Hookah Lounge reportedly with Quando Rondo and his team and gunfire erupted.
After being hit, King Von was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police arrested 22-year-old Timothy Leeks and have charged him with murder.
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage
