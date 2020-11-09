Police Have Charged A Man With The Murder Of King Von

Atlanta Police already have the man in custody that is believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Chicago rapper King Von . ABC 7 Chicago reports that 22-year-old Timothy Leeks has been charged with King Von’s murder after the Atlanta Police Department secured warrants on Saturday.

Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was shot on Friday (Nov 6) around 3:20 AM after an altercation outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge in Downtown Atlanta. After an argument between two groups of men that “escalated to gunfire,” according to a statement by the Atlanta Police Department’s Officer Steve Avery, the rapper was hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital where he died. Two other men were also killed.

The incident occurred outside of the Monaco Hookah Lounge. It involved two officers who were off duty in uniform and working an extra job at the lounge and an on-duty officer who was patrolling in the area. The officers confronted the arguing groups. Shots were fired, reports USA Today.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are attempting to determine "which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers," according to the police. The officers weren’t injured.

King Von had recently released his debut studio album, Welcome to O’Block, on Oct 30. Prior to that, he’d shared two mixtapes: Grandson, Vol 1. And Levon James. In the wake of his sudden death, rappers such as Lil Yachty, Cordae, YG, and Chance The Rapper expressed their condolences on social media.