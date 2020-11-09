Asian Doll Tweets, Then Deletes, Emotional Message Following King Von’s Death

King Von reportedly died on Friday (November 6) after a shooting in Atlanta. Now, his former girlfriend Asian Doll is heartbroken by the news and is speaking out.

Asian Doll’s initial reaction on Saturday to the tragic news came through a series of horrified tweets posted shortly after reports came out of his passing.

"I wanna die 2 shid it feel like I'm dead already," she tweeted. "I'll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again... Von I'm gone [broken heart emoji] ... My heart is gone I'm just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON."

Later that day, she showed her deepening despair and had fans very worried: "If I die right now I wouldn't even be tripping," she wrote. "My whole life just crashed in my face while I was away trying to get over a heartbreak & make peace within MYSELF cause I knew 100% at the we was gone be TOGETHER 4EVER. ... I said Von wassup why you steady acting out he said, 'Ma I'm not even gone lie I'm just living til' I die that's all ma I'm hurt & im just living.' Whole time in my heart I KNEW it I know you lik the back of my hand you dont talk about your problems only in your head... baby I kno."

But in the next batch of tweets, also posted on Saturday, Doll became more reflective. "Von resting fasho he's at peace my boy was battling ALOT of shit never spoke about it just over worked his self with this music s**t glad I was able to be more this just yo girlfriend I'm so thankful for you," she wrote. "I don't know how much longer I can cry [crying emoji] to many tears to much pain gone make me crash out.... help me!"

All of the tweets have since been deleted, but were previously sourced by Complex.

Rapper King Von reportedly died after a confrontation that led to a shooting outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. He was 26 years old.

News of his death was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which said that a fight occurred outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta on Friday (Nov 6) morning and it turned into chaos when two groups of men started arguing resulting in shooting.

TMZ reports that two Atlanta Police officers, one who worked at the club off the clock and the other who was patrolling in the area, responded to shots fired outside of the club. Gunfire erupted between the police and the group with King Von subsequently being shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died soon afterwards and it remains unclear exactly who shot and killed him.