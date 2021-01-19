Yella Beezy Is Healthier, Happier, And Working Harder Than Ever

Written by Trey Alston

If Yella Beezy has made one thing clear during his three years in the industry, it’s that he’s always one release away from a hit song. The rapper out of Dallas, TX, made pleading for someone to believe him into a viral hit in 2017 with his breakout single "That's On Me." He then followed up with "Bacc At It Again" in 2019. That single played a part in him opening up for Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Dallas and Houston stops of their On The Run II Tour. He has four mixtapes into his career and a collaborative project that shows he doesn’t just luck up on big moments — he organically creates them out of his commitment to making something that sticks — one way or another. This year has been challenging in many ways, and songs about partying haven't had the legs they usually do because due to the COVID -19 pandemic, most of us have spent more time at home. But even during this confusing time, Beezy is preparing to release his next project, Blank Checc. Instead of being intimidated by the current climate, the rapper explains that he's motivated by his peers during a Zoom interview with BET. RELATED: Hip Hop Awards Performance: Yella Beezy Turns Up The Crowd With Performance Of 'That's All Me' “I’ve worked a little harder and a little smarter after seeing the results that everybody was getting,” he says, explaining creating the project during the pandemic. “I put more time and thought into the process of creating this art.”

You can hear his attention to detail on the songs like "On Fleek" with Gunna and "Headlock" with Young Thug — two tracks meant for dancing. The project, whose name was inspired by Disney's 1994 movie Blank Check, will contain the essence of everything that fans know and love about Beezy but only heightened to higher, more electric levels than ever before. "I'm going to go off on these songs," he says. "I'm going to make people feel me even more, even harder. Put out the flashiest songs and go viral. Just basically write myself a blank check." Here's what the rapper had to say about Blank Checc, being a pescatarian, and more below.

BET.com: You dropped Baccend Beezy in 2019, before the pandemic. This year, you’ve released I’m My Brother’s Keeper and a handful of new singles. What keeps you motivated? Yella Beezy: I've worked a little harder and a little smarter after seeing the results that everybody was getting. "I put more time and thought into the process of creating this art. I want it to have more success." BET.com: Next on the plate for you is Blank Checc. What was the inspiration for it? YB: It is inspired by the Disney movie Blank Check if you recall that. I put it in my way, though, which is me saying that I'm going to go off on these songs. BET.com: You've started the rollout off strong, releasing a slew of collaborations. How did "On Fleek," with Gunna come about? YB: We come from the same culture; we know mutual people. They kept saying to me, "You and Gunna need to get one in. Why haven't you both made it happen yet?" My response was just, "We haven't crossed paths yet." When they asked him, he said the same thing. Then one of my partners finally called Gunna to make it happen, and we linked up in Los Angeles one weekend. We worked the entire time.

BET.com: There's also "Solid" with 42 Dugg. What's the story behind that one? YB: He and my partner Trapboy Freddy had just done a song together, and I reposted it on my Instagram story. He reposted it from there, so I went over to his page and saw that he needed some beats. I'd found a dude named Monsta Beatz who did "Headlocc" for me and most of the songs on my project. I wanted to get that producer some paper. I asked for 42 Dugg's email so I could send beats from the producer, and then I just thought, "Man, let me see if he messes with this song that I'm working with." He hit me back and got a verse over to me within the next two days. BET.com: About "Headlocc." How did that one come to life? YB: I went over to him, and I was playing some music. When I was playing the track, he asked about it, and I told him that I was going to give it to one of my little homies. After listening, he said, "That's the one right there. I want to get on that." BET.com: When you released the video for "Headlocc," you asked fans how they were handling quarantine? How have you been dealing with the quarantine? YB: I'm cool. I have been working out, trying to stay active, and recording, so I just have been on the grind. BET.com: I read that you're a pescatarian now. How have you been staying committed during quarantine? YB: When I was eating meat and just kind of overweight, I didn't feel like being active so much. I just think about how I don't want to go back to that state. You have to want to better yourself in life.

BET.com: How long would you say that it took to get accustomed to that lifestyle? YB: I started by going without meat for one or two days out of the week, and then I went on tour and just did it the entire time. BET.com: So with these new changes in your life and your recent birthday, what are you looking to accomplish this year? YB: I am just more active right now — both musically and physically. I want to be in more people's faces. This story has been edited and condensed for clarity.