D’Angelo Scheduled For The Next Verzuz Battle

The event will take place at the Apollo Theater on Feb. 27. However, it’s not known who he will battle against; it’s just titled D’Angelo vs. Friends. A statement on Instagram from the Verzuz page reads, “Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th? Sure to be a legendary night!”

The singer-songwriter is one of the most influential musicians to come out of the 1990s and has earned comparisons to such musical geniuses as Prince and Marvin Gaye. Born Michael Eugene Archer in Richmond, Virginia, he began playing piano at 3-years-old and honed his skills on the organ at his father’s Pentecostal church.

His debut album Brown Sugar was released in 1995 and sold 2 million copies on the strength of hits like “Lady”and “Cruisin.” His suggestive video for the single “Untitled” (from his 1999 sophomore LP Voodoo) featured the singer semingly naked, making D’Angelo a reluctant sex symbol. He has collaborated with Lauryn Hill, Common, and The Roots. After more than 10 years without new music, D’Angelo returned to the scene in 2014, releasing his third studio album Black Messiah to critical acclaim.

This Verzuz is clearly going to be epic.