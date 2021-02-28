Method Man, Redman Join D’Angelo’s Verzuz Battle

The latest Verzuz battle was one of a kind after D’Angelo hosted the live event from the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday (Feb. 27) without a second headliner. Instead, the R&B crooner performed with other top performers during the “D’Angelo & Friends” set.

Two artists were Method Man and Redman, who arrived early to perform their tracks “Left & Right” from D’Angelo’s sophomore LP, Voodoo, which was released in 1999. Method Man then took the lead to perform, “Break Ups 2 Make Ups.” H.E.R. also showed up later in the evening to perform her Daniel Caesar collab “Best Part” before transitioning into Lauryn Hill’s “Nothing Even Matters,” performed with D’Angelo himself.

