SWV And Xscape Will Square Off For Mother's Day Weekend 'Verzuz'

Break out the baggy jeans and bodysuits! Iconic 90s R&B groups SWV and Xscape will go head-to-head with their hits for an upcoming installment of Verzuz.
The two groups will face off on Saturday, May 8th, one day before Mother's Day, and Variety reports that all members of both groups will be in attendance. No further details have been given, but the hype on social media has begun:
New York natives SWV graced the ‘90s with a string of hits including “Weak,” “Right Here (Human Nature Remix),” “I’m So into You,” and “You’re the One.” The group split in 1998 but reunited seven years later and have been active ever since.
Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Xscape rose to fame on tracks like “Just Kickin’ It" and “Understanding.” The group's members Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Kandi Burruss have also had illustrious careers as reality stars.
Check out the official flyer for Verzuz, below
(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage; Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
