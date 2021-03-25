SWV And Xscape Will Square Off For Mother's Day Weekend 'Verzuz'

Break out the baggy jeans and bodysuits! Iconic 90s R&B groups SWV and Xscape will go head-to-head with their hits for an upcoming installment of Verzuz.

The two groups will face off on Saturday, May 8th, one day before Mother's Day, and Variety reports that all members of both groups will be in attendance. No further details have been given, but the hype on social media has begun: