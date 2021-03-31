Trending:

Armed Woman Arrested Outside Drake’s Toronto Mansion

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: Drake attends the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

She reportedly struck one of the resident guards with a pipe.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

A woman has reportedly been arrested after she failed to break into Drake’s Toronto mansion.

According to the Toronto Sun, the unidentified woman was taken into custody on Tuesday (March 30) after police received reports of a disturbance outside the rapper’s home in Bridle Path. Law enforcement sources told the newspaper the woman was armed with a knife and allegedly struck a security guard with a metal pipe.

“The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” an insider claimed, according to The Sun. “In fact, the intruder did not make it past the front gate.”

It remains unclear what precisely happened during the incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, police haven’t released any solid information, however NBC News confirmed an investigation is underway.

A representative for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

