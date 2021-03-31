Trending:

Lil’ Kim Stuns Fans At Brooklyn Nets Halftime Show

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 05: Lil Kim attends 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)

The Brooklyn rapper performed in collaboration with the team’s annual Women’s Empowerment Game.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Rap icon Lil’ Kim took the stage to wow fans with a stunning performance at the Brooklyn Nets game on Monday (March 29). 

According to TMZ, the Nets asked the Brooklyn rapper to perform in collaboration with the team’s annual Women’s Empowerment Game that honors the “achievements, contributions, and overall impact women have had on our society,” per the NBA’s official website.

Kim brought down the Barclays Center with some of her most recognized hits like “Lighters Up” and “Ladies Night” while the Brooklynettes danced alongside the award-winning artist. 

She  made it rain with the track “All About The Benjamins” and brought up some suitcases filled with money!

Following the performance, Kim was presented with a custom Brooklyn Nets jersey with her name stitched on the back. 

“Oh my God, I'm about to cry!” she screamed. “I always wanted my own jersey!”

(Photo by Brian Stukes/WireImage)

