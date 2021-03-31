Lil’ Kim Stuns Fans At Brooklyn Nets Halftime Show

Rap icon Lil’ Kim took the stage to wow fans with a stunning performance at the Brooklyn Nets game on Monday (March 29).

According to TMZ, the Nets asked the Brooklyn rapper to perform in collaboration with the team’s annual Women’s Empowerment Game that honors the “achievements, contributions, and overall impact women have had on our society,” per the NBA’s official website.

Kim brought down the Barclays Center with some of her most recognized hits like “Lighters Up” and “Ladies Night” while the Brooklynettes danced alongside the award-winning artist.

