Black Rob Reportedly Discharged From Hospital

Written by Nigel Roberts

Black Rob was released from a hospital, according to former Bad Boy recording artist Mark Curry. “He’s good,” Curry said in a video posted to his Instagram account, adding that it was “overwhelming to see how many people care for our legend.” Curry told supporters to standby for a plan on how to help Rob.

A video surfaced on Instagram of the “Woah” rapper in a hospital bed appearing tired and in pain. However, he had the strength to send DMX, who passed away on Friday (April 9), his flowers.

RELATED: Black Rob Hospitalized, Sends Love To DMX Rob was a part of Bad Boy Records’ in the late 90s and early 2000s. The New York City native popularized the “Harlem Shake.” His debut album Life Story went platinum, mainly from his hit “Woah.” In 2015, Rob suffered a mild stroke. “It ain’t no drugs, I’ll tell you that,” he said. “I had high blood pressure and being that I had that, that takes a lot out of a brotha,” he said at that time.