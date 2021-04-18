Trending:

DMX Texas Concert To Become Tribute Show

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

DMX Texas Concert To Become Tribute Show

The rapper was scheduled to perform in the lone star state before his death.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

DMX fans were ready to attend his concert at a Texas bar in May before his untimely passing on April 9,  but they will still be able to enjoy his music after a Houston area bar decided to turn his scheduled concert into a tribute show. 

According to TMZ, the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, will celebrate the New York rapper during a memorial concert. DMX, born Earl Simmons, was set to play at the venue on May 29. The tribute show will still feature the originally scheduled opening acts, hip-hop artist Tone Royal and hip-hop/rock band Coozablack & Sin City.

RELATED: DMX In His Own Words: Reflections On Life, Love, And Hip-Hop

The owner of the venue, Justin, tells TMZ that both opening acts will play a few DMX cover songs to help kick off the show but he is still looking for a headliner for the show. And hopes to book someone who knew X personally, a few names that are on his radar include Busta Rhymes, Trae the Truth and Snoop Dogg.

X is slated to be honored in some capacity in his hometown of Yonkers, New York where the Mayor suggested holding a public memorial at its famous raceway.

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a reported drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music