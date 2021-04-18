DMX Texas Concert To Become Tribute Show

DMX fans were ready to attend his concert at a Texas bar in May before his untimely passing on April 9, but they will still be able to enjoy his music after a Houston area bar decided to turn his scheduled concert into a tribute show.

According to TMZ, the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas, will celebrate the New York rapper during a memorial concert. DMX, born Earl Simmons, was set to play at the venue on May 29. The tribute show will still feature the originally scheduled opening acts, hip-hop artist Tone Royal and hip-hop/rock band Coozablack & Sin City.

The owner of the venue, Justin, tells TMZ that both opening acts will play a few DMX cover songs to help kick off the show but he is still looking for a headliner for the show. And hopes to book someone who knew X personally, a few names that are on his radar include Busta Rhymes, Trae the Truth and Snoop Dogg.

X is slated to be honored in some capacity in his hometown of Yonkers, New York where the Mayor suggested holding a public memorial at its famous raceway.

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a reported drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.